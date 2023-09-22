Yoon: Theory of Fake Peace & Fake News Threaten Security, Democracy

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol called for a reinforced national security mentality and a comprehensive posture as he described "the theory of fake peace" and "fake news" as threats to security and democracy.At a ceremony marking the 71st anniversary of Korea Veterans Association on Wednesday, Yoon said the freedom and peace preserved by heroes who put their lives on the line for the country are under threat.The president slammed North Korea for advancing its nuclear and missile programs despite repeated warnings from the international community over the past several decades, as well as for its threat of nuclear use.He said "theories of fake peace" are being disseminated with calls to proactively lift UN Security Council sanctions on the North, disband the UN Command, declare an end to the Korean War, scale back operation of reconnaissance assets and end joint drills with the U.S.The president then pledged to elevate the alliance with the U.S. to one centered on nuclear deterrence while reinforcing trilateral security cooperation with the U.S. and Japan, as history has shown that peace and security are protected through power.Yoon also mentioned "fake news" along with "false and fabricated incitement" as threats to democracy, calling for the defense of the nation through correct understanding of history, a responsible view of the country and a clear position on security.