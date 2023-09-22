Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Yoon: Theory of Fake Peace & Fake News Threaten Security, Democracy

Written: 2023-10-04 13:39:22Updated: 2023-10-04 14:55:48

Yoon: Theory of Fake Peace & Fake News Threaten Security, Democracy

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol called for a reinforced national security mentality and a comprehensive posture as he described "the theory of fake peace" and "fake news" as threats to security and democracy.

At a ceremony marking the 71st anniversary of Korea Veterans Association on Wednesday, Yoon said the freedom and peace preserved by heroes who put their lives on the line for the country are under threat.

The president slammed North Korea for advancing its nuclear and missile programs despite repeated warnings from the international community over the past several decades, as well as for its threat of nuclear use.

He said "theories of fake peace" are being disseminated with calls to proactively lift UN Security Council sanctions on the North, disband the UN Command, declare an end to the Korean War, scale back operation of reconnaissance assets and end joint drills with the U.S.

The president then pledged to elevate the alliance with the U.S. to one centered on nuclear deterrence while reinforcing trilateral security cooperation with the U.S. and Japan, as history has shown that peace and security are protected through power.

Yoon also mentioned "fake news" along with "false and fabricated incitement" as threats to democracy, calling for the defense of the nation through correct understanding of history, a responsible view of the country and a clear position on security.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >