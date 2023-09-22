Crowd Management Top Priority for Gov’t ahead of Autumn Festivals

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will check up on crowd management at regional festivals in the autumn season through the end of November.The interior ministry said on Wednesday that the seasonal crowd safety management inspection period, which began on September 27 will run through November 30.The ministry will expand the scope of standard inspections, including crowd control and emergency rescue and relief, from around seven events a month to over 40 in October.Regional festivals with expected attendances of over one million people, such as the upcoming Seoul International Fireworks Festival and the Busan Fireworks Festival, will be inspected from the preparatory stage by a joint government team involving fire authorities and the police.In a bid to prevent tragedies like last year's Itaewon crowd crush, the ministry will pay particular attention to events held without an official organizer, with unofficial Halloween festivities expected to take place in Itaewon and other areas in Seoul on October 27 and 28.