Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

TEPCO Says Paint Bulges on Dilution Facility at Fukushima Superficial

Written: 2023-10-04 14:13:47Updated: 2023-10-04 16:41:36

TEPCO Says Paint Bulges on Dilution Facility at Fukushima Superficial

Photo : YONHAP News

​Japan's Tokyo Electric Power Company(TEPCO) says it has confirmed that the paint on parts of a dilution facility at the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant has become swollen following the first round of wastewater discharge.

At an online press conference with foreign media outlets on Wednesday, the plant operator said paint at four points of the upper tank of the dilution facility were found to have bulged by around ten centimeters.

A TEPCO official said with no cracks in the paint and the tank's waterproof function preserved, the bulges, which were likely caused by rainwater, will have no impact on the scheduled second round of discharge starting Thursday.

TEPCO said there were no other issues concerning its measurement, transfer and release facilities and that the first round was carried out in accordance with its plan.

Between Thursday and October 23, TEPCO plans to release an amount treated and diluted wastewater similar to the previous round at around seven-thousand-800 tons, equivalent to around 460 tons a day.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >