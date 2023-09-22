TEPCO Says Paint Bulges on Dilution Facility at Fukushima Superficial

Photo : YONHAP News

​Japan's Tokyo Electric Power Company(TEPCO) says it has confirmed that the paint on parts of a dilution facility at the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant has become swollen following the first round of wastewater discharge.At an online press conference with foreign media outlets on Wednesday, the plant operator said paint at four points of the upper tank of the dilution facility were found to have bulged by around ten centimeters.A TEPCO official said with no cracks in the paint and the tank's waterproof function preserved, the bulges, which were likely caused by rainwater, will have no impact on the scheduled second round of discharge starting Thursday.TEPCO said there were no other issues concerning its measurement, transfer and release facilities and that the first round was carried out in accordance with its plan.Between Thursday and October 23, TEPCO plans to release an amount treated and diluted wastewater similar to the previous round at around seven-thousand-800 tons, equivalent to around 460 tons a day.