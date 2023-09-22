Menu Content

7 Candidates to Run in Next Week's Gangseo District Chief By-Election

Written: 2023-10-04 15:18:04Updated: 2023-10-04 15:30:43

7 Candidates to Run in Next Week's Gangseo District Chief By-Election

Photo : KBS News

A total of seven candidates will run in next Wednesday’s by-elections for the top post of Seoul’s Gangseo District.

According to the National Election Commission on Wednesday, seven parties are fielding candidates – the ruling People Power Party(PPP), main opposition Democratic Party(DP), minor progressive Justice Party, Jinbo Party, Green Party Korea, Our Republican Party and Liberty Unification Party.

Though Gangseo District is just one of the nation’s 226 cities, counties and districts, the upcoming by-election is drawing strong attention as it comes just six months ahead of the general elections and thus may serve as a barometer of public opinion in the greater Seoul area.

The upcoming race is also the first election to feature a face-off between the PPP, led by Kim Gi-hyeon, and the DP, headed by Lee Jae-myung.

Former Gangseo District chief Kim Tae-woo will run in next week’s race as the PPP candidate, fresh off a special pardon on the occasion of Liberation Day after receiving a one-year suspended sentence in May after disclosing irregularities in a special inspections unit under the previous presidential office.

The DP has nominated the former deputy commissioner general of the Korean National Police Agency, Jin Gyo-hoon, as its candidate for the by-elections.
