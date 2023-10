Photo : YONHAP News

The government says it will send a team of South Korean experts to Japan in time for the second release of contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant set to begin on Thursday.First Vice Minister for Government Policy and Coordination Park Gu-yeon revealed the government plan at a press briefing on Wednesday.The team of experts from the Korea Institute of Nuclear Safety will visit the permanent office of the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) in the Fukushima plant as well as key facilities in the plant and hold video conferences with the IAEA as part of efforts to determine whether the discharge is being conducted in line with plans by plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company.The government fell short, however, of elaborating on when the third team of experts will be departing for Japan and how long their stay will be, with Park explaining that disclosing the experts’ agenda could hamper their activities.