Confirmation Hearing Report on Defense Minister Nominee Unlikely to be Adopted

Photo : YONHAP News

A confirmation hearing report on defense minister nominee Shin Won-sik is unlikely to be adopted.Ruling People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Sung Il-jong and main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Kim Byung-joo, who are both senior members of the National Assembly’s National Defense Committee, failed to schedule a full session by Wednesday which is the deadline for adopting Shin’s hearing report.The PPP claims Shin is the suitable figure for the top post as he’s an expert on national defense. The DP, however, has called for the withdrawal of Shin’s nomination, taking issue with remarks he made in the past and expressing concerns over what it views as the nominee’s biased views on history.If parties fail to meet the deadline for such a report, the president can repeat a request within ten days for a confirmation report to be sent upon a newly set deadline. If the second deadline also passes, then the president can go ahead and appoint the nominee. Wednesday was the second deadline for a report on Shin.