Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean archers Lim Si-hyeon and Lee Woo-seok grabbed the gold medal in the recurve mixed team finals at the Asian Games on Wednesday.The duo beat Satsuki Noda and Takaharu Furukawa of Japan 6-0 at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Center, capturing South Korea’s first gold in the mixed team archery event in the Asian Games.South Korea had previously failed to win a medal in the 2018 Asian Games which is when the mixed team event was first introduced.