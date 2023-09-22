Menu Content

Sports

S. Korea Defeats Uzbekistan 2-1 in Asian Games Football

Written: 2023-10-04 23:11:50Updated: 2023-10-05 14:29:25

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea are through to their third consecutive final in the men’s football competition of the Asian Games after beating Uzbekistan in the HSC Stadium in Hangzhou.
 
With 2002 World Cup legend Hwang Sun-hong as manager, the Taegeuk Warriors won 2-1 on Wednesday, setting themselves up for a second consecutive final against Japan on Saturday.
 
Jeong Woo-yeong found the net in the fifth minute to open the scoring, but Uzbekistan pulled one back on a freekick from Jasurbek Jaloliddinov 21 minutes later.
 
Jeong bagged a second in the 38th minute, giving way to a scoreless second half that saw Abdurauf Buriev sent off after picking up a second yellow card in the 74th minute to reduce Uzbekistan to ten men.

Team Korea will now face Japan for the second straight time in search of a third consecutive Asian Games football title on Saturday at 9 p.m., Korea time.

The side has stormed through the tournament with a 9-0 demolition of Kuwait, a 4-0 win over Thailand, and a 3-0 win over Bahrain to top Group E before beating Kyrgyzstan 5-1 in the Round of 16 and China 2-0 in the quarterfinals ahead of Wednesday's win.
