Japan to Begin 2nd Release of Water from Fukushima Plant Thurs.

Photo : KBS News

Japan is set to begin the second release of contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant on Thursday.According to Japanese media, the discharge will begin at 10:30 a.m.The Tokyo Electric Power Company(TEPCO), the operator of the Fukushima facility, plans to discharge some 78-hundred tons of wastewater from Thursday to October 23, similar to the amount released in the first round that was carried out from August 24 to September 11.Around 460 tons of water will be released daily through a sea tunnel extending one kilometer into the ocean after undergoing treatment with the Advanced Liquid Processing System(ALPS) to remove radioactive elements.Ahead of the release, TEPCO on Wednesday measured the amount of tritium, which cannot be removed from the wastewater even through ALPS, and found that the level stood at 87 becquerels per liter, well below the standard of one-thousand-500 becquerels per liter.The Japanese government and TEPCO plan to release 31-thousand-200 tons of wastewater by next March, with one-point-34 million tons stored at the plant as of last Thursday.