Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan will hold the first vice foreign minister-level strategic dialogue in nine years on Thursday.The foreign ministry said first vice foreign minister Chang Ho-jin and his Japanese counterpart, Masataka Okano, will sit down in Seoul to resume the talks that began in 2005 in a bid to hold extensive talks on regional and global issues in the mid to long term.Thursday’s meeting comes after the dialogue was suspended in October 2014 due to strained Seoul-Tokyo relations.The resumption coincides with the reactivation of various strategic communication channels between the two nations after South Korea’s plan to internally compensate the victims of Japan's wartime forced labor in March paved the way for improved ties.After holding the talks, Okano will pay a courtesy visit to foreign minister Park Jin.