Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

US Urges Beijing to Rein in N. Korea after North’s Tanker Seen in China

Written: 2023-10-05 08:46:42Updated: 2023-10-05 08:49:30

US Urges Beijing to Rein in N. Korea after North’s Tanker Seen in China

Photo : KBS News

The U.S. has called on China to exert its influence on North Korea amid reports that a sanctioned North Korean oil tanker was spotted near Chinese waters.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said Washington believes “Beijing can have a constructive role to play in reining in some of the North’s destabilizing activities.”

He made the remark after being asked to comment on such reports while quickly noting that he is not aware of the details, saying only that attempts to subvert sanctions by a North Korean vessel subject to such restrictions would be “concerning.”

The comments came after the Voice of America said earlier in the day that ship-tracking website MarineTraffic had spotted a North Korean oil tanker, the Mu Bong 1, in waters east of the Chinese Port of Ningbo-Zhoushan on Monday. The tanker reportedly has a history of violating UN sanctions.

On Pyongyang’s claims that it is boosting its weapons-related activities due to hostility from the U.S., Patel emphasized that Washington is “not, in any way, harboring any hostilities” towards the North.

He went on to say that discussions on the ultimate goal of the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula include the U.S.’ clear willingness to engage with North Korea without preconditions, and that stance will remain in place.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >