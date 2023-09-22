High Jumper Woo Sang-hyeok Nabs Silver Medal at Asian Games

Photo : KBS

South Korean high jumper Woo Sang-hyeok has nabbed a silver medal in the Asian Games.Woo came in second in the men’s high jump finals held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium on Wednesday after clearing two-point-33 meters, coming second to Mutaz Barshim of Qatar, who cleared two-point-35 meters for his third Asian Games gold medal.Woo had also grabbed silver in the last Asian Games in 2018 after a tenth-place finish in the 2014 Games when he was still in high school.Also on Wednesday, South Korea’s sports climbing teams grabbed two bronze medals in the men’s and women’s speed relay finals.The women’s team, comprising Choi Na-woo, Jeong Ji-min and Noh Hee-ju, beat Kazakhstan’s team to come in third with a score of 26-point-901 seconds in the finals held at Shaoxing Keqiao Yangshan Sport Climbing Centre.Jung Yong-jun, Lee Seung-beom and Lee Yong-su took the bronze in the men’s speed relay after defeating Singapore’s team with a score of 17-point-827 seconds.As of Wednesday night, South Korea had racked up 33 gold, 45 silver and 70 bronze medals for a total of 148, the second-most so far.