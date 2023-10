Photo : YONHAP News

Morning temperatures slipped below zero in some mountainous regions in the country on Thursday morning.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, morning lows slipped by two to five degrees Celsius from the previous day in the central region.The low in Seoul stood at ten-point-two degrees, down four degrees from Wednesday, while Mount Seorak in Gangwon Province's Yangyang County reached minus one-point-three degrees as of 6:36 a.m.The weather agency forecast that afternoon highs will stand between 18 and 22 degrees.The agency projected that most parts of the nation will see cold weather on Friday on the back of strong winds.The northern inland areas of Gyeonggi Province, the inland regions of Gangwon Province and the northern parts of North Chungcheong Province are set to see morning lows slip by five degrees while mountainous regions in the central and southern parts of the nation could see frost.