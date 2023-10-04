Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

TEPCO Begins 2nd Round of Fukushima Wastewater Discharge

Written: 2023-10-05 11:02:12Updated: 2023-10-05 18:41:27

TEPCO Begins 2nd Round of Fukushima Wastewater Discharge

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan's Tokyo Electric Power Company(TEPCO) has begun the second round of discharge of wastewater from the quake-crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.

The release, running from Thursday to October 23, is expected to involve about the same volume of water as the first round from late August to mid-September, around seven-thousand-800 tons, or around 460 tons daily.

TEPCO will release the ALPS-treated water, which is then diluted with seawater, into the ocean through a one-kilometer-long sea tunnel.

The density of tritium, which cannot be removed through ALPS, was measured at a maximum 87 becquerels per liter on Wednesday, below the standard of one-thousand-500 becquerels per liter.

The Japanese government and TEPCO had said regular analyses of tritium density from samples from seawater and fish following the discharge have yet to raise any red flags.

As for bulges in the paint on parts of the dilution facility measuring some ten centimeters, TEPCO said on Wednesday that with no cracks in the paint and the tank's waterproof function preserved, there will be no impact on the second round release.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >