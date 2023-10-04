TEPCO Begins 2nd Round of Fukushima Wastewater Discharge

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan's Tokyo Electric Power Company(TEPCO) has begun the second round of discharge of wastewater from the quake-crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.The release, running from Thursday to October 23, is expected to involve about the same volume of water as the first round from late August to mid-September, around seven-thousand-800 tons, or around 460 tons daily.TEPCO will release the ALPS-treated water, which is then diluted with seawater, into the ocean through a one-kilometer-long sea tunnel.The density of tritium, which cannot be removed through ALPS, was measured at a maximum 87 becquerels per liter on Wednesday, below the standard of one-thousand-500 becquerels per liter.The Japanese government and TEPCO had said regular analyses of tritium density from samples from seawater and fish following the discharge have yet to raise any red flags.As for bulges in the paint on parts of the dilution facility measuring some ten centimeters, TEPCO said on Wednesday that with no cracks in the paint and the tank's waterproof function preserved, there will be no impact on the second round release.