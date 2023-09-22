Culture Minister Nominee Calls for Response to Changes, OTT Growth

Photo : YONHAP News

Yu In-chon, the nominee for minister of culture, sports and tourism, has called for a proactive response to the fast-changing culture and arts industry and accelerated market competition amid the rapid growth of over-the-top(OTT) services.At his parliamentary confirmation hearing on Thursday, Yu pledged to put forth a new strategy to help domestic cultural content gain global competitiveness as he called for a reestablished policy framework for the sector.The nominee promised to reevaluate existing policies in a bid to create an innovative and creative environment where artists can dare to make a leap, while narrowing the cultural gap between classes and regions across the country.Yu pledged to restore fairness in the sports industry by dismantling outdated practices, while also vowing to thoroughly prepare for the 2024 Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics, adding that he will work to attract 20 million foreign tourists next year.A confirmation hearing for gender equality minister nominee Kim Haeng was also held on Thursday, during which she pledged to expand protections for women, families and youths as long as the ministry remains in place.The nominee promised to establish a family policy that does not exclude anyone in society as well as efforts to ease families' childrearing burden.She also mentioned strengthened protection for youths from emerging harmful factors, such as digital gambling, and to establish a safety and support system for victims of five major crimes, including violence that involves sexual crimes, domestic abuse and stalking.