Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has requested the National Assembly to send a confirmation hearing report for defense minister nominee Shin Won-sik by Friday after the rival political parties failed to adopt it by Wednesday's deadline.The ruling People Power Party considers the retired three-star army general and incumbent party lawmaker a suitable candidate as an expert on national defense.The main opposition Democratic Party, however, has called for the withdrawal of Shin's nomination, taking issue with remarks he made in the past and expressing concerns over what it says are the nominee's biased views on history.Should the parties miss the Friday deadline, the president can unilaterally appoint the nominee in line with the Constitution, which would be his administration’s 18th ministerial-level appointment without parliamentary approval.