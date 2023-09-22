DP Chief to Attend Trial Hearing for Corruption in Development Projects

Photo : KBS News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung will attend the first hearing in a trial over alleged corruption in the Daejang-dong and Wirye development scandals on Friday.According to sources in the judicial community on Thursday, the DP chief is expected to appear for the hearing at the Seoul Central District Court after the court rejected his request for a change of date due reportedly to health concerns stemming from his 24-day hunger strike.Lee was indicted in March on suspicion of giving favors to private investors in the Daejang-dong project while serving as Seongnam mayor, costing the city developer some 490 billion won, or around 363 million U.S. dollars, in damages.He is accused of abusing insider information about the Daejang-dong and Wirye projects, helping private developers reap profits of around 789 billion won and 21 billion won from the respective projects.The DP chief allegedly attracted 134 billion won in corporate sponsorships for Seongnam's football club between 2014 and 2016, when his role as mayor made him the de facto president of the club, in return for administrative favors.Lee is in the midst of a separate trial at the same court for allegedly making false claims during last year's presidential race.He is expected to be indicted for corruption in the Baekhyeon-dong development project and third-party bribery related to illicit remittances to North Korea after the court rejected a request for his pretrial detention.