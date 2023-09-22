Prosecutors Raid Statistics Korea over Falsified Data from Moon Gov’t

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors raided the state statistics agency over suspicions that the presidential office and the land ministry under the Moon Jae-in administration had fabricated key data on housing prices, income, and employment.The Daejeon District Prosecutors' Office on Thursday began the search and seizure at Statistics Korea, the Korea Real Estate Board(REB) and the ministries of land, finance and labor.This comes after the Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI) requested an investigation into 22 officials from the Moon government, including all four former presidential chiefs of staff for policy and former land minister Kim Hyun-mi, over the alleged data manipulation.Based on the preliminary outcome of its six-month probe, the state auditor said the Moon administration had unlawfully ordered the REB, an affiliate of the land ministry, to report on the tentative housing price data from Seoul starting June of 2017.Providing statistical data to another government institution or agency is a violation of the statistics law.The previous administration is suspected of expanding the scope of the briefing to include the surrounding capital area two months ahead of the 2020 general elections.The audit agency concluded that the Moon government pressured the ministry and the REB to lower the fluctuation rate ahead of the elections to make it seem like housing prices were under control in the wake of drastic housing price-curbing measures that introduced volatility.