PPP Rep. Says DP Chief Sent 4.75 Mln Voters ‘Fake News’ in Pres. Race

Photo : YONHAP News

A ruling People Power Party(PPP) lawmaker has claimed that main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chair Lee Jae-myung sent a text message to four-point-75 million voters peddling “fake news” a day before last year’s presidential election.PPP lawmaker Park Sung-joong said on Thursday that Lee sent a message with an interview by outlet Newstapa with Kim Man-bae, who is now a major suspect in the Daejang-dong development scandal.The interview contained information that the PPP has classified as falsehoods involving then-Prosecutor General Yoon Suk Yeol and Busan Savings Bank relating to the development project.According to data compiled by Rep. Park from the National Election Commission, the four million-751-thousand-51 text messages sent by Lee was the most among the five official text messages sent by Lee during his presidential campaign.With Lee receiving 717 million won, or around 531-thousand U.S. dollars, in compensation for the cost of sending the five sets of messages, the mass text containing the Newstapa article would have cost 47 million won.The PPP lawmaker called on the DP chief to return the money he received for spreading the fake news to the taxpayers, while calling on him to take legal and moral responsibility and step down from his position as party leader.