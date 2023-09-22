Menu Content

Politics

Chief Justice Nominee Appeals to Parliament for Approval in Vote

Written: 2023-10-05 14:57:22Updated: 2023-10-05 16:16:09

Photo : YONHAP News

Supreme Court chief justice nominee Lee Gyun-ryong on Thursday appealed to the National Assembly to approve his nomination as he expressed an earnest desire to give back to the country, society and the court in selfless service to the public.

In a statement to local media one day ahead of a parliamentary vote, the nominee pointed to concerns over a paralysis of the state stemming from the prolonged vacancy in the judicial system.

Referring to concerns and criticisms raised during his confirmation hearing over his past court rulings and understandings of the state and history, Lee said he humbly accepts them.

He apologized for past inattentiveness in failing to report 990 million won, or around 73-thousand U.S. dollars, in unlisted family-owned stocks, pledging to sell them in a transparent manner although they were not acquired for asset expansion.

The ruling People Power Party, for its part, pressured the opposition to cooperate in the passage, saying no fatal liabilities justifying Lee's disqualification have been found.

The main opposition Democratic Party, on the other hand, blamed President Yoon Suk Yeol for having protracted the vacuum by nominating an unqualified candidate. The party is expected to convene a meeting of lawmakers prior to Friday's vote to establish a consensus.
