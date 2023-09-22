Menu Content

Local Group Wants Nuclear Subs to Respond to N. Korean Threats

Written: 2023-10-05 15:05:36Updated: 2023-10-05 15:37:05

Local Group Wants Nuclear Subs to Respond to N. Korean Threats

Photo : YONHAP News

The chairman of the Korea Submarine League said on Thursday that a submarine capable of long-term options is necessary in responding to North Korea’s tactical nuclear attack submarines.

Speaking at a submarine technology development seminar, Lee Hong-hee expressed concerns that the North’s tactical submarine is capable of an underwater nuclear attack, which would pose a grave threat to South Korea if Pyongyang went that route.

The chairman stressed that the most effective means of countering such an attack is for South Korea’s submarines to be deployed in front of enemy ports to ambush them. 

Moon Geun-sik, the vice president of the Korea Submarine League said to respond to such threats from North Korea, nuclear-powered submarines are necessary.

The seminar was hosted by the Korea Submarine League and the Korea Defense Security Forum to discuss submarine industry policy, technological development trends and plans for developing submarine combat systems.
