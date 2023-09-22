Income, Deposit Thresholds Eased for Loans for ‘Jeonse’ Fraud Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

The annual income threshold for low-interest loans for victims of lump-sum “jeonse” deposit fraud will be expanded from 70 million won, or around 52 thousand U.S. dollars, to 130 million won from Friday.The plan was unveiled by the land ministry on Thursday in an announcement of a supplementary plan to support victims of rental scams and dual-income families that were excluded from the assistance due to the relatively low threshold.The deposit threshold will also change from the previous 300 million won or less to 500 million or less with the loan limit to be increased to 500 million won.The government has also decided to strengthen legal support for victims of the rental scams, with up to two-point-five million won per person offered to offset legal expenses.The announcement also comes as South Korea’s financial authorities in June announced they will provide a set of financial support measures to offer interest-free and low-interest loans to victims of home rental scams.