S. Korea Beats Japan 2-0 in Super Round of Asian Games Baseball

Anchor: The South Korean men’s baseball team squeezed out a win over Japan on Thursday, getting them closer to an Asian Games gold medal. Under the guidance of manager Ryu Joong-il, the team will have to improve their offense as they managed just two runs against a Japanese team that consists of amateur players.Max Lee reports.Report: While it may not be on par with the World Baseball Classic or even the Summer Olympics, the Asian Games baseball matchup between South Korea and Japan still provided baseball fans with suspense and drama that the two rival teams bring to the field each time.Thursday’s Super Round game between South Korea and Japan kicked off at the Shaoxing Baseball Stadium with both teams in a must-win situation.While the South Korean side boasted some of the top young baseball stars playing in the country’s professional league, the KBO League, Japan fielded amateurs with the potential to play professionally.Needing a win against Japan to inch closer to their goal of winning the gold medal, Lotte Giants’ pitcher Park Se-woong took the mound for Team Korea, silencing the Japanese offense for six innings as he struck out nine batters while giving up just two hits.Japan’s starting pitcher, Shuichiro Kayo, also did his part as he dominated the South Korean batters for five and two-third innings, giving up just a run while striking out eight.South Korea broke the scoreless game when Kiwoom Heroes’ infielder Kim Hye-sung started off the sixth inning with a leadoff double, soon moving to third thanks to a sacrifice bunt by SSG Landers’ Choi Ji-hoon.Roh Si-hwan followed with an RBI sacrifice fly to give South Korea and the game’s first run.Roh would add the game’s second run in the eighth inning with an RBI single to leftfield, bringing Kim Hye-sung to score his second run of the game.Japan failed to score against Korea in nine innings of play, as Team Korea won 2-0.If Chinese Taipei defeats China later on Thursday and South Korea comes back to defeat China on Friday in their final Super Round game, South Korea will move on to the final to play in the gold medal game.Max Lee, KBS World Radio News.