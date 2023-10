Photo : YONHAP News

Traffic will be heavily regulated on major roads in downtown Seoul this weekend due to a fireworks festival and a race.The 2023 Seoul International Fireworks Festival is scheduled to be held around Yeouido in Yeongdeungpo District from 7:20 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said that it will fully restrict access to the section between the southern tip of Mapo Bridge and the 63 Square building from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. to ensure the safety of large crowds.The agency said it will actively crack down on vehicles that illegally park or stop to watch the fireworks festival, including towing.On Sunday morning, the 2023 Seoul Race will take place in downtown Seoul from 8 a.m.Traffic will be regulated on Sejong-daero, which links Seoul Station and Gwanghwamun Gate as well as around Euljiro and Jongno and Dongdaemun districts.