14th S. Korea-Japan Vice Minister-level Strategic Dialogue Touches on Wide Array of Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry says South Korea and Japan discussed a wide array of issues during their first vice minister-level strategic dialogue in nine years on Thursday.The ministry’s spokesperson Lim Soo-suk said in a press briefing that first vice foreign minister Chang Ho-jin and his Japanese counterpart, Masataka Okano exchanged views on Seoul-Tokyo relations as well as pending regional and global issues during the talks in Seoul.Lim noted that talks, which are the 14th of their kind, were held in line with an agreement reached during the South Korea-Japan summit earlier in March.The spokesperson said the latest talks are part of close communication that Seoul and Tokyo have engaged in since the normalization of bilateral ties following Seoul's plan to internally compensate victims of Japan's wartime forced labor in March. He said that based on such communication, the two countries are expected to further strengthen cooperation on issues of mutual interest.Meanwhile, a foreign ministry official told reporters that Chang and Okano condemned North Korea’s nuclear provocations and agreed to respond to such threats by securing a stern and united response from the international community based on close cooperation between their two countries and the U.S.