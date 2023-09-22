Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

14th S. Korea-Japan Vice Minister-level Strategic Dialogue Touches on Wide Array of Issues

Written: 2023-10-05 17:40:58Updated: 2023-10-05 17:54:23

14th S. Korea-Japan Vice Minister-level Strategic Dialogue Touches on Wide Array of Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry says South Korea and Japan discussed a wide array of issues during their first vice minister-level strategic dialogue in nine years on Thursday. 

The ministry’s spokesperson Lim Soo-suk said in a press briefing that first vice foreign minister Chang Ho-jin and his Japanese counterpart, Masataka Okano exchanged views on Seoul-Tokyo relations as well as pending regional and global issues during the talks in Seoul. 

Lim noted that talks, which are the 14th of their kind, were held in line with an agreement reached during the South Korea-Japan summit earlier in March. 

The spokesperson said the latest talks are part of close communication that Seoul and Tokyo have engaged in since the normalization of bilateral ties following Seoul's plan to internally compensate victims of Japan's wartime forced labor in March. He said that based on such communication, the two countries are expected to further strengthen cooperation on issues of mutual interest. 

Meanwhile, a foreign ministry official told reporters that Chang and Okano condemned North Korea’s nuclear provocations and agreed to respond to such threats by securing a stern and united response from the international community based on close cooperation between their two countries and the U.S.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >