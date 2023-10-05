Gov't: S. Korean Experts Monitoring Data of 2nd Release of Wastewater from Fukushima Plant

Photo : KBS News

The government has vowed to put in the very best efforts toward inspecting the second release of contaminated water from Japan’s Fukushima nuclear power plant so that the move won’t affect the health and safety of the South Korean people.First Vice Minister for Government Policy and Coordination Park Gu-yeon revealed the government pledge on Thursday at a daily government briefing on Japan’s discharge, saying a team of South Korean experts are currently monitoring data on the release.His comments came after Japan's Tokyo Power Electric Company(TEPCO) began the second round of discharge of wastewater earlier in the day.On TEPCO confirming that the paint on parts of a dilution facility at Fukushima plant have become swollen following the first round of wastewater discharge, Park said the bulges do not pose a problem to the discharge efforts.Park said the South Korean experts will further inspect the paint at four points of the upper tank of the dilution facility that were found to have bulged by around ten centimeters.Meanwhile, Park unveiled that starting next week, the government briefing on Japan’s water release will be held twice a week.Such briefing was given every day from mid-June, excluding public holidays.