Gender Equality Minister Nominee Walks out of Confirmation Hearing

Photo : YONHAP News

The confirmation hearing for gender equality and family minister nominee Kim Haeng fell through on Thursday as she walked out in the middle of the hearing along with ruling party lawmakers.The rival parties locked horns into the night over the nominee’s failure to submit additional materials to the Gender Equality and Family Committee of the National Assembly for the hearing.Opposition lawmakers requested the nominee to submit materials regarding the cryptocurrency wallet of a company she had led and details of shares held by her daughter of Social News, the operator of the online media outlet WikiTree, requests the nominee rejected.In response, main opposition Democratic Party Rep. Kwon In-sook, the chair of the committee, criticized Kim’s attitude and suggested she withdraw her candidacy, prompting her and ruling People Power Party(PPP) lawmakers on the committee to leave the room in protest.The confirmation hearing resumed after a brief suspension, but the nominee and the PPP lawmakers did not return.The committee plans to resume the hearing on Friday morning, but it remains uncertain whether Kim and PPP lawmakers will attend.