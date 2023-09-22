Trial for DP Chief over Development Project Corruption Set to Begin

Photo : KBS News

The trial is set to begin for main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung on corruption charges linked to the Daejang-dong and Wirye development scandals.The Seoul Central District Court will hold the first hearing at 10:30 a.m. Friday, seven months after the case was referred to trial.The opening hearing was originally scheduled for September 15 but postponed as Lee was on a hunger strike. The DP chief’s legal representative asked for another postponement citing his health as he recovers from his protest, but the court rejected the request.In the first hearing, the prosecution and the defendant will present their positions on the charges.With the court announcing that hearings will be held twice a week, Lee, who is in the midst of a separate trial, is expected to attend court hearings almost every week.The main opposition chair was indicted in March on suspicion of giving favors to private investors in the Daejang-dong project while serving as mayor of Seongnam, costing the city developer some 490 billion won, or around 363 million U.S. dollars, in damages.He is accused of abusing insider information about the Daejang-dong and Wirye projects, helping private developers reap profits of around 789 billion won and 21 billion won from the respective projects.