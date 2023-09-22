S. Korea: Japan’s First Fukushima Water Release Met Int'l Standards

Photo : YONHAP News

The government said in an international meeting that Japan’s first release of contaminated water from its Fukushima nuclear power plant was reported to have met international standards.The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries made the remarks on Thursday afternoon in the 45th Consultative Meeting of Contracting Parties to the London Convention and the 18th Meeting of Contracting Parties to the London Protocol at the headquarters of the International Maritime Organization in London.The ministry said that it was reported that the first discharge underwent a scientific and technical review by the international community including the International Atomic Energy Agency, and was conducted in accordance with a plan that met international standards.The ministry stressed that the global community needs to continue to ensure that the discharge does not affect the marine environment, adding that South Korea has consistently expressed its position that the contaminated water should be handled in a safe and reasonable manner.The ministry then asked Japan to carry out the treatment and discharge of the water safely in accordance with marine environment protection standards.The meeting was part of an annual gathering of contracting parties to the London Convention and the London Protocol held every October to decide on key issues or revisions to the agreements.