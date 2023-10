Photo : YONHAP News

The White House has expressed support for a planned visit to South Korea, China and Japan by a bipartisan Senate delegation.White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre relayed the position in a press briefing on Thursday when asked if consultation is under way with the White House regarding the trip.A six-member delegation led by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer comprising three Democrats and three Republicans plans to visit the three countries next week to discuss security and economic issues.During the trip to South Korea, the delegation will reportedly meet with President Yoon Suk Yeol as well as top officials of his administration, the National Assembly, political parties and business figures.