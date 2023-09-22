Poll: US Split on Mobilizing Troops in S. Korea against N. Korean Invasion

Photo : YONHAP News

A recent poll shows that U.S. citizens are almost evenly divided on the mobilization of U.S. troops to defend South Korea in the event of a North Korean invasion.According to the survey commissioned by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, 50 percent of respondents supported the idea of committing U.S. soldiers to defend South Korea if it was invaded by the North, while 49 percent opposed it.The percentage in favor is the lowest since 2017, when it stood at 62 percent.The poll indicated a decline in support for military engagement on the Korean Peninsula in the event of an emergency despite Washington’s commitment to strengthening its extended deterrence capabilities to defend South Korea from Pyongyang’s advancing nuclear and missile threats.The results showed a partisan disparity, with 57 percent of Democrats surveyed expressing support for U.S. involvement while 46 percent of Republicans agreed, although 64 percent of all respondents were in favor of stationing U.S. troops in South Korea.The poll, conducted by market research firm Ipsos from September 7 to 18, had a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.