Top Office Adds School Violence to Screening of Public Post Candidates

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has included school violence in the advance verification of candidates for a public post.The updated questionnaire posted on the top office’s website on Thursday includes an inquiry about past school violence or any potentially related controversies surrounding the candidate, their spouse or other family members.It specifies school violence to include physical assault, verbal abuse, and cyberbullying.If a candidate has a case of school violence to report, they must provide details of the incident, including how the school and law enforcement handled it, whether a school violence committee was convened, and whether legal action was taken.Other newly added questions pertain to workplace harassment, lack of gender sensitivity, sexual violence, domestic violence, and drug abuse.The revision follows resignation of National Office of Investigation chief designate Chung Sun-sin upon the resurfacing of his son's school violence history and similar allegations surrounding the son of Korea Communications Commission chair Lee Dong-kwan during his confirmation hearing.