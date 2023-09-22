Prime Minister to Visit Europe to Promote Busan Expo Bid

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime minister Han Duck-soo will embark on a weeklong trip to France, Denmark, Croatia and Greece on Sunday in an eleventh hour effort to promote South Korea’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan.According to the prime minister’s office on Friday, Han will depart for France on Sunday to attend the 2030 Busan World Expo Symposium in Paris on Monday, 50 days ahead of the host city’s selection.Prime Minister Han will actively promote the country’s Expo bid at the event, which will be attended by representatives of the Bureau International des Expositions, the global body overseeing the World Expo.The prime minister will also hold talks with his French counterpart, Élisabeth Borne, the same day to discuss ways to develop the relations of the two nations.Han will then make an official visit to Denmark next Tuesday and Wednesday to meet with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, where he plans to seek ways to expand cooperation in the areas of the environment, the economy, the defense industry, and health care, and also share opinions on regional situations such as Ukraine and the Korean Peninsula.Han will then head to Croatia on Tuesday for a two-day trip to discuss cooperation in investment, the defense industry, logistics and science and technology in talks with Prime Minister Andrej Plenković.For the last leg of his trip, Han will make an official visit to Greece from next Wednesday to Friday to hold talks with Kyriakos Mitsotakis, his Greek opposite number.