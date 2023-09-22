Early Voting in Gangseo District Chief By-Election Open Fri. to Sat.

Photo : YONHAP News

Early voting for a by-election for the chief of Seoul's Gangseo District will be held for two days from Friday.According to the National Election Commission, ballots will be taken at 20 polling stations within the district between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday and on Saturday.District residents with voting rights can cast their ballots with government-issued photo identification.The official vote will take place between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. next Wednesday.The by-election comes after former district chief Kim Tae-woo was removed from office in May upon receiving a suspended prison sentence for leaking official secrets he had obtained while working for a special inspection team under the former Moon Jae-in administration.While a by-election is being held for only one of Seoul's 25 wards, the race has received much attention as it is widely considered a litmus test ahead of next year's general elections.Six candidates are vying for the position, including Kim as the candidate for the ruling People Power Party, having regained his right to run with a presidential pardon in August, while the main opposition Democratic Party is fielding former National Police Agency deputy chief Jin Kyo-hoon.The far-right Our Republican Party withdrew its candidate in a bid to consolidate conservative support behind Kim.