Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

DP Chief Attends Trial Hearing over Corruption in Development Projects

Written: 2023-10-06 10:57:25Updated: 2023-10-06 13:35:13

DP Chief Attends Trial Hearing over Corruption in Development Projects

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung attended the first hearing in a trial over alleged corruption in the Daejang-dong and Wirye development scandals.

Walking with a cane as he arrived at the Seoul Central District Court on Friday, Lee remained mum when asked about his state of mind.

The court earlier rejected Lee's request for a change of date due reportedly to health concerns stemming from his 24-day hunger strike.

Lee was indicted in March on suspicion of providing favors to private investors in the Daejang-dong project while serving as Seongnam mayor, costing the city developer some 490 billion won, or around 364 million U.S. dollars, in damages.

He is also accused of abusing insider information about the Daejang-dong and Wirye projects, helping private developers reap profits of around 789 billion won and 21 billion won from the respective projects.

The DP chief allegedly attracted 134 billion won in corporate sponsorships for Seongnam's football club between 2014 and 2016, when his role as mayor made him the de facto president of the club, in return for administrative favors.

Lee is in the midst of a separate trial at the same court for allegedly making false claims during last year's presidential race.

He is expected to be indicted for corruption in the Baekhyeon-dong development project and third-party bribery related to illicit remittances to North Korea after the court rejected a request for his pretrial detention last Wednesday.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >