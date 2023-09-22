S. Korea Snaps 11-Day Asiad Gold Medal Streak with None on Thurs.

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea broke its eleven-day streak of gold medal wins at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games with none claimed on Thursday.The women's handball team came short of declaring victory in the event for the third consecutive time since 2014 with a 29-19 loss to Japan in the final at Zhejiang Gongshang University Sports Center.Since the sport was named an official event at the Asian Games in 1990, South Korea has won seven out of nine tournaments, having previously missed out on gold only in the 2010 Guangzhou Games after losing to Japan in the semifinals.In archery, the men's three-member compound team won silver after losing to India 235-230 in the final match at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre, following a win by the women’s compound team over Indonesia 232-229 to bag an additional bronze.The women's basketball team, which faced North Korea for the second time in the tournament, grabbed the bronze after coming out victorious with a score of 93-63 in the third-place game.As of 10:30 p.m. Thursday, South Korea ranked third in the medal table after China and Japan, with 33 gold, 47 silver and 77 bronze medals.