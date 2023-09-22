DP Reps. Urge Colleagues to Vote against Chief Justice Nominee

Photo : YONHAP News

Lawmakers from the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) who attended a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court chief justice nominee Lee Gyun-ryong urged their colleagues to vote against him.Hours before a parliamentary vote on Lee’s appointment on Friday, the main opposition said that Lee’s ascension to the top court would impose a burden of anxiety on the public, which would in turn blame the National Assembly.The lawmakers slammed the nominee for claiming that omitting nearly one billion won, or around 742-thousand U.S. dollars, in assets was simply a mistake before issuing a public apology, accusing him of lacking an understanding of public sentiment and common sense.They also claimed that Lee has a poor reputation within the judicial community, referring to his understanding of history and gender insensitivity.Stressing that President Yoon Suk Yeol has an obligation to nominate a competent and ethical candidate for the chief justice post, the lawmakers said the president should be held to account should Lee be rejected by parliament.Appointment of the Supreme Court chief requires consent from the opposition-strong National Assembly. The top post has been vacant since former Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su's six-year term ended on September 24.