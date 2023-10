Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has defended the women's team archery title at the Asian Games for the seventh consecutive time since 1998.The trio of 2020 Olympic triple crown winner An San, 2016 Olympic gold medalist Choi Mi-sun and 2023 world champion Lim Si-hyeon beat China 5-3 in the recurve women's team finals at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre on Friday.South Korea has swept the women’s team category for seven straight Games since the 1998 edition in Bangkok.This is Lim's second gold medal in Hangzhou after declaring victory alongside fellow archer Lee Woo-seok in the mixed team category on Wednesday.An and Lim are set to face off against each other in the women's individual final on Saturday.