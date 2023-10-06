DP Chief Flatly Denies Corruption in Daejang-dong, Wirye Projects

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung flatly denied any corruption in the Daejang-dong and Wirye development projects during the first hearing in his trial on Friday.Lee, who attended the hearing on breach of duty and bribery charges at the Seoul Central District Court on Friday, claimed that while serving as the mayor of Seongnam, where the projects were carried out, he had not once provided favors upon request by private investors.Asserting that such investors could be heard in audio files talking about how Lee despised them, the DP chief said he feels humiliation over the prosecutors' accusations of collusion.Lee criticized the state investigative agency for conducting what he said were hundreds of raids during the probe, adding that the search and seizure operations will likely continue so long as he is alive.Meanwhile, Lee's legal counsel raised concerns about his health following a 24-day hunger strike and requested that the hearing be shortened, to which the prosecution rebutted, saying that the DP chief is reported to have recovered since his hospitalization on September 18.The next hearing is scheduled for October 17.