KBS Board Fails to Nominate Candidate for Head of Broadcaster

Photo : KBS News

The KBS board of directors were unable to agree on a nominee for president of the broadcaster amid conflicting opinions on the voting process on Friday.The board announced that they hit a stalemate after already failing to follow through on their initial plans to hold a runoff election on Wednesday due to a lack of a winner by a majority of votes among those shortlisted.The process and schedule for selecting the president had not yet been determined and it is unclear whether the current open recruitment process will continue or be canceled entirely and be restarted from scratch.The shortlist was narrowed to three candidates: former Munhwa Ilbo editorial writer Park Min, KBS Busan Broadcasting Bureau reporter Choi Jae-hoon and former KBS New Business Planning Department head Lee Young-poong.The board continues to seek a candidate to fill the position left vacant after the motion to dismiss former KBS president Kim Eui-cheol passed last month.