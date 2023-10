Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly on Friday voted to reject Lee Gyun-ryong as the new Supreme Court chief justice due to the majority of seats held by the main opposition Democratic Party.One-hundred-75 lawmakers voted against the nominee while 118 voted in favor. Two abstained.Friday’s rejection marks the first such move in 35 years since the 1988 nomination of Chung Ki-seung was voted down.President Yoon Suk Yeol will now name a new nominee to replace Kim Myeong-su, whose six-year term ended last month.