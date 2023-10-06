Parliament Rejects Appointment of Lee Gyun-Ryong as Chief Justice

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The National Assembly voted down Supreme Court chief justice nominee Lee Gyun-ryong during Friday’s plenary session, marking the first time in 35 years that the parliament rejected a top court chief’s nomination. The result was driven by the parliamentary majority of the main opposition Democratic Party.Max Lee has more.Report: The National Assembly has voted to reject Lee Gyun-ryong as the new Supreme Court chief justice in the face of strong resistance by the main opposition Democratic Party(DP).Of the 295 lawmakers present during the plenary session on Friday, 118 voted for Lee’s appointment, 175 voted against and two abstained, with the DP announcing before the session that its 168-strong majority would unanimously vote against the nominee. The minor opposition Justice Party also decided to reject Lee as a party platform.This marks the first time that the National Assembly voted down a Supreme Court chief justice nominee in 35 years since the 1988 nomination of Chung Ki-seung.Lee served as a judge for three decades and was nominated for the top court chief position in August to replace Kim Myeong-su, whose six-year term concluded last month.The DP opposed Lee citing a number of allegations, including purported personal connections with President Yoon Suk Yeol, while also criticizing past rulings that included sentence reductions for sexual crime offenders or perpetrators of domestic violence on multiple occasions.Lee also faced accusations that he underreported some 990 million won, or around 740-thousand U.S. dollars, in assets he and his family had owned for years in an annual asset disclosure of high-ranking government officials during his term as a high court judge.The ruling People Power Party, on its part, argued that Lee is fit for the position as the Supreme Court chief justice and that he would be the right person to normalize what they claimed is the politicization of the judiciary in a criticism of the last chief’s tenure.Friday’s rejection will also mean President Yoon will have to restart the nomination process, leaving a vacancy in the position for at least another month.The presidential office said it is extremely regrettable that the rejection of a fine and competent judge has caused a long-term vacancy in the judiciary.Currently, Ahn Chul-sang, the most senior of the 13 Supreme Court justices, is filling in as acting chief justice, a role that was last required 30 years ago when Choi Jae-ho served as such for two weeks after then-Chief Justice Kim Deok-ju stepped down over a real estate speculation scandal.Max Lee, KBS World Radio News.