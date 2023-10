Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) decided to unanimously vote against a motion seeking the appointment of Supreme Court Chief Justice nominee Lee Gyun-ryong ahead of the parliamentary session on Friday.DP floor spokesperson Yoon Young-deok said that during a general meeting, party lawmakers adopted the position as a party platform that all members would adhere to.The minor progressive Justice Party had also earlier revealed in a news conference its intention to vote down the motion.By law, the appointment of the Supreme Court chief justice requires parliamentary consent with a simple majority of more than half of all lawmakers present for the vote.The combined voting strength of the majority-wielding DP and the Justice Party resulted in the first rejection of a chief justice nominee since 1988, with a final vote of 118 for, 175 against and two abstentions out of 295 lawmakers present.