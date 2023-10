Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has expressed deep regret over the National Assembly’s rejection of a motion to appoint Lee Gyun-ryong as Supreme Court chief justice.In a briefing held shortly after the National Assembly voted down the motion during Friday’s plenary session, presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said the result was due to unilateral resistance from the opposition camp.Lee said it is deeply regrettable that the latest move has led to an unprecedentedly prolonged vacuum in the Supreme Court’s top post, adding that the opposition is taking the people’s rights hostage and engaging in political strife.Earlier in the day, the National Assembly voted against the motion for Lee’s appointment in a 118-175 vote with two abstentions among the 295 lawmakers in attendance.Friday marked the first time in 35 years that parliament rejected a top court chief’s nomination.