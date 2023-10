Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean men’s baseball team will face Chinese Taipei in the gold medal game at the Asian Games on Saturday.South Korea beat China 8-1 in their last Super Round game at the Shaoxing Baseball Stadium on Friday.With two wins and one defeat in the Super Round, Team Korea earned finals berth regardless of the outcome in the game between Chinese Taipei and Japan later in the day.As three-time defending Asian Games baseball champions, South Korea will seek to add another victory and recover its honor in Saturday’s match after suffering a crushing 4-0 defeat against Chinese Taipei on Tuesday.