Confirmation Hearing Report for Culture Minister Nominee Adopted

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee adopted on Friday the report on the confirmation hearing of culture minister nominee Yu In-chon, a day after holding the hearing.The committee included both opinions that support and oppose Yu’s nomination in the report to reflect the opposition camp’s concerns over allegations that he played a role in the Lee Myung-bak administration's blacklisting of cultural and arts figures critical of the government.The report said Yu made significant contributions in culture, art, sports and tourism by working toward improving policies with a balanced perspective based on his rich experience in the fields.The report, meanwhile, also said it’s inappropriate that the nominee has fully denied involvement in the blacklisting incident when there are evidence and testimonies showing that he had been involved while previously serving as culture minister.Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Kim Yun-duk, a senior member of the culture committee, said the party agreed to adopt the confirmation hearing report even though Yu is regarded to be unfit for the ministerial post given that he has past experience in the job.