Ex-Marine Investigator Indicted Without Physical Detention

Photo : YONHAP News

The military prosecution has indicted without physical detention Marine Corps Col. Park Jung-hun who was booked on charges of insubordination related to an internal investigation he led into the death of a Marine during monsoon rescue operations in July.According to the defense ministry on Friday, the military prosecution indicted Park without physical detention on charges of insubordination and slandering a senior officer.Park was booked on insubordination charges after he turned over to the police in August a report on the probe he had led into the death of Lance Corporal Chae Su-geun despite an order from defense minister Lee Jong-seop to hold off on such a move.The prosecution also accused Park of defaming a senior officer by holding press conferences and appearing in media without notice as well as making false statements about the defense minister.Park was questioned by the military prosecution on three previous occasions, including once in August and twice last month.The military prosecution had sought a pretrial detention warrant for Park on August 30 but a court rejected the request.