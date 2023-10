Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s Koo Bon-cheol grabbed a gold medal in ju-jitsu in the men's 77 kilogram category at the Asian Games on Friday.Koo beat Ali Seena Ebrahim Abdulla Munfaredi of Bahrain at the finals held at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium.Friday marked the first time for South Korea to nab a gold medal in ju-jitsu in the ongoing Games.Ju-jitsu was first introduced as an official event of the Asian Games in 2018 when South Korea took home one gold and one bronze medal.