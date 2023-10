Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea swept the team recurve archery podium after clinching the men's team recurve gold medal at the Asian Games on Friday.Kim Je-deok, Lee Woo-seok, and Oh Jin-hyek worked together to beat the Indian team with a set score of 5-1 at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou on Friday, marking the first time to achieve such a feat in 13 years.Despite South Korea previously having dominated the Asian Games in the past, winning eight consecutive titles from 1982 to 2010, the men's recurve team had to settle for silver medals in 2014 and 2018.With Friday's win, South Korea has now swept the team recurve podium following the women's team archery title win earlier that day, and the mixed team archery title win on Wednesday.