Parliament Designates Special Law on Marine's Death as Fast-Track Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

The opposition-led National Assembly passed a motion fast-tracking a bill to introduce an independent counsel to shed light on the death of a Marine who died during monsoon rescue operations in July.The motion passed in a 182-1 vote during a plenary session on Friday. The ruling People Power Party(PPP) walked out en masse in protest and didn’t take part in the vote. A motion for designating a fast-track bill requiring expedited deliberation needs support from at least 179 lawmakers, or three-fifth of parliament.The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) had repeatedly voiced the need to introduce an independent counsel to look into the death of Lance Corporal Chae Su-geun. The DP claims the defense ministry and presidential office had intervened in the early stages of the Marines’ investigation into Chae’s death and in the process of the marine probe team turning over their findings to the police.Bills put on fast track can take up to 330 days to get approved, including discussions at the standing committee and the judiciary committee, and the final plenary vote.Meanwhile, DP chief Lee Jae-myung, who is recovering in the hospital after his hunger strike, appeared at Friday’s plenary session shortly before the motion was submitted and took part in the vote.